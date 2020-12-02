Mueller gives rare interview, is not asked about special counsel work

Former special counsel Robert Mueller gave a rare interview for an NBC podcast, but not once did the conversation turn to his investigation of Russian election interference and President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Host Chuck Rosenberg, whose interview with Mueller spans two episodes, explained that he never planned to discuss the Russia probe.

“There are some questions that you simply don't have to ask,” Rosenberg told The Associated Press. “I knew he wouldn't talk about it and I had really no intention of asking about it.”

Rosenberg once worked for Mueller as an FBI attorney. Mueller was director of the FBI before James Comey ran the bureau between 2013 and 2017. His podcast, “The Oath,” regularly features conversations with current and former government officials that avoid current events and focus more on the guest’s lives.

For example, Rosenberg asked if Mueller enjoyed law school.

“Not particularly,” said Mueller, who earned his JD degree from the University of Virginia.

Mueller did discuss his military service. He enlisted in the Marines and served in the Vietnam War after a fellow Princeton lacrosse player was killed in the war. According to Rosenberg, that service shaped who he became later on.

“There's a bit of a Marine Corps officer outer shell,” Rosenberg said. “He can be a little bit intimidating. But underneath all of that, he is a remarkably kind and humble and civil man. Coming up in the ranks of the Department of Justice, Bob Mueller is an icon. Everybody that I worked with knew of him and admired him, but often from a distance.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.