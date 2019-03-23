Mueller memes take over social media: Report compared to Fyre Festival, Beyonce album drop

Jokes and memes were abundant on social media after the surprise announcement that Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the long-awaited report on suspected Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr notified key congressional leaders in a letter Friday evening that Mueller finished his investigation, adding that a summary of the probe’s findings may be provided to lawmakers as soon as this weekend. The report didn’t recommend any new indictments.

But the Internet went wild after the announcement that the special counsel had ended his two-year investigation that netted some convictions, like former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, though appears to have come up short of proving a vast conspiracy to collude with a foreign power.

Many social media users shared edited photos of Mueller finally taking time off and joked about the process of writing the report.

“Robert Mueller at 5:15 today,” wrote one Twitter user, referencing the news that Mueller submitted the report around 5 p.m and superimposing his head on to the infamous picture of Barack Obama relaxing on Richard Branson's boat shortly after stepping down as president.

Some jumped on the announcement that the special counsel isn’t recommending new indictments, comparing it to the Fyre Festival that notoriously didn’t live up to its hype.

“Libs, for the past two years: ‘Lemme tell y’all - the Mueller Report gonna be the biggest, dopest, flyest Report on planet earth. You best not miss this Report. Get ready - we gonna blow yo minds,’” joked Benny Johnson.

Other tweets poked fun at Mueller procrastinating.

“Robert Mueller sweating in front of his laptop, staring at a Word doc containing only the words ‘The Mueller Report’ and a blinking cursor,” wrote one user. "Mueller is currently up-sizing all the periods from 12 to 14 font," wrote Vann Newkirk, a journalist for the Atlantic.

“I've been in Robert Mueller's position before and let me tell you, he has not written s---,” journalist Tim Murphy wrote, joking that Mueller was scrambling to write the report at the last minute.

Many followed the joke, offering their own suggestions on how the special counsel procrastinated amid the looming deadline.

“Mueller's just gonna take a quick nap and then work on the report when he gets up,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mueller‘s gonna take himself out to lunch cause he can’t think in his own place and going outside will get the juices flowing,” another added.

“The Daily Show” compared Mueller’s report to Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album, which was unexpectedly released in 2016. The comedy show mashed Mueller with the artist, coming up with “Kremlinade” and captioning the picture with “Oooh Mueller report just dropped!”

Others, meanwhile, speculated on the content of the report. “What if the Mueller Report is just a comparison/contrast essay about regional BBQ styles?” asked comedian Todd Barry.

“Mueller got confused, he just wrote a 3 page book report on SUPERFUDGE. Upside, he really really really liked it,” another Twitter user joked.