MTG-AOC feud continues, with Republican targeting ‘the little communist from New York City’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene drew loud cheers from a crowd in Ohio on Saturday night when she directed some barbs at a House colleague, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"She’s not an American. She really doesn’t embrace our American ways," Greene claimed about the New York Democrat, who was actually born in New York City.

"You want to know why? She has something called the ‘Green New Deal,’" Greene, a Georgia Republican, continued, referring to the package of climate initiatives that Ocasio-Cortez has proposed on Capitol Hill. The GOP has derided the plan as a costly job-killer.

Greene referred to the plan as being pitched by "the little communist from New York City."

Ocasio-Cortez must have been watching Greene’s appearance near Cleveland, which preceded a speech by former President Donald Trump, because the Democrat responded on Twitter to Greene’s "little communist" dig.

"First of all," Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "I’m taller than her."

Ocasio-Cortez stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, while Greene stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, according to internet accounts.

Later, Ocasio-Cortez reminded her Twitter followers that Saturday was the third anniversary of her 2018 upset win in a New York U.S. House primary, when she defeated incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, leading to victory in the general election later that year.

Greene and Ocasio-Cortez have clashed before. Some examples:

On April 21, Greene posted a photo of herself and Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor, amid Greene’s effort to get Ocasio-Cortez to agree to a debate about the Green New Deal.

"After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate," Greene wrote.

On May 12, Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Hill about why the Democrat allegedly supported "terrorists and Antifa," The Washington Post reported.

"You don’t care about the American people," Greene alleged during the exchange, according to the report.

Ocasio-Cortez kept walking and said nothing response to Greene but at one point she threw "her hands in the air in an exasperated motion," according to the Post.

On May 13, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters about Greene, "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time."

On May 14, Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter that she believed Greene was obsessed with her and was "deeply unwell, um, and clearly needs some help."

Earlier Saturday in Ohio, Greene arrived on the stage to a recording of "Fortunate Son," by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

"You guys are great. Oh, I love you Ohio, I love you," she said.

"Now I always check when I go to speak to a crowd because I want to make sure I’m talking to smart people -- pretty important," she continued. "Let me ask you all one great question: Who’s your president?"

The crowd erupted in cheers.