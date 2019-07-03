MSNBC reporter claims Trump administration has treated migrants 'more inhumanely' than anyone else

Jacob Soboroff, a correspondent for MSNBC and NBC News, criticized President Trump's administration, arguing that it had been the worst for handling migrants at the southern border.

Although Soboroff told MSNBC host Kris Jansing on Wednesday that both parties failed to address immigration for years, he said Trump was the worst offender on migrant conditions.

"No one has treated migrants more inhumanely -- and take it from me who has seen it myself -- than the Trump administration," he said.

His comments came as House Democrats approved a Republican funding package designed to provide aid to migrants in U.S. custody. The issue continued to erupt as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., visited a migrant facility and claimed women there had to drink out of toilets.

Former and current immigration officials have pushed back on Ocasio-Cortez's claims. Soboroff was specifically responding to news that a child migrant went missing after trying to cross the Rio Grande River.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS SEARCHING FOR 2-YEAR-OLD GIRL MISSING IN RIO GRANDE RIVER

Soboroff also said it was "reassuring" to hear Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan say that he would investigate offensive posts in an online group with members who belonged to immigration enforcement.

“I have directed an immediate investigation, and as the @USBPChief has made clear, any employee found to have compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable. They do not represent the men and women of the Border Patrol or @DHSgov," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McAleenan's tweet came in response to a report on that content, something Ocasio-Cortez emphasized on Twitter.

The website ProPublica posted a story Monday headlined “Inside the Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Where Agents Joke About Migrant Deaths and Post Sexist Memes.” In addition to showing indifference toward the deaths of migrants, members made vulgar jokes about Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus ahead of their visit a Border Patrol facility in Texas on Monday, the story said.

Soboroff recently called out a 2014 interview with then-President Barack Obama talking about a surge in migrants at the border, saying he sounded "a lot like Trump does now" but didn't separate families.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.