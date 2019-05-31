MSNBC analyst warns Trump could work with Putin, Kim Jong Un in 2020 if not impeached

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Friday that he'd urge congressional Democrats to impeach the president in order to avoid election interference from North Korean and Russian dictators.

"If we don't wrestle this monster to the ground now via an impeachment hearing, don't we think the president will be emboldened to again lie, cheat and steal, maybe call in some of his newly acquired friends, Kim Jong Un, MBS [Mohammad Bin Salman], and [Vladimir] Putin, to again help tilt the field in his favor?" Kirschner asked MSNBC host Ali Velshi.

Kirschner accused Trump of committing campaign finance violations and welcoming Russia's help to gain an edge in the 2016 election.

His comments came as congressional Democrats continued pressing for more information in the Russia investigation and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, for the first time, held a press briefing on his controversial report.

While Mueller detailed what many saw as troubling efforts by Russians to influence the 2016 election, he said he didn't have enough evidence to conclude that Trump's campaign engaged in a conspiracy with the Kremlin.

Many Democrats, however, have urged impeachment apparently based on Mueller's concerns surrounding potential obstruction of justice.

After Mueller's press briefing, many cable news personalities reportedly suggested Mueller had effectively urged impeachment. “Reading between the lines, Mueller came before the American people today and said, ‘Look, the President is a criminal, and there’s not a damn thing I can do about it,'" MSNBC host Chris Hayes said.