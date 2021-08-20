Moving trucks seen outside Cuomo's executive mansion

Andrew Cuomo appears to be all packed up — with no place to go.

Big U-Haul trucks were spotted Friday outside New York’s Executive Mansion, three days before the disgraced governor has to vacate the premises for good.

U-Hauls and at least two pickup trucks were parked outside the mansion in Albany first thing in the morning.

At least six workers unloaded dollies and carts from the truck before heading inside.

After being unloaded, the U-Haul was then moved out of sight.

It is not yet clear where Cuomo is headed when he leaves his lavish digs and his resignation takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

But a Cuomo pal told the New York Post that the governor plans to move into a rental house in Westchester. The friend noted that he lived there with his former partner, that his sister as well as brother-in-law Kenneth Cole live in Westchester, and that the 63-year-old Queens native needs a garage for his classic car and motorcycle, along with space for his dog Captain.

It’s also unclear why the wealthy soon-to-be-ex-governor — who cashed in on the pandemic while it was happening with a $5.1 million COVID book deal — had apparently not hired professional movers.

Cuomo doesn’t own any property in his name, public records show.

His last private residence was the four-bedroom Mount Kisco abode he shared with his ex Sandra Lee – but he moved out in 2019 and the property was sold.

Some speculated he could shack up with his younger brother, Chris Cuomo, who owns a Hamptons home where he famously quarantined in basement during a bout with COVID last year.

On Saturday, Cuomo’s daughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, was spotted carrying out boxes of her belongings from the Executive Mansion.

The 23-year-old hauled out a moving box, tote bags, a backpack and what looked like a ukulele case, before putting them in a black SUV and taking off.

When the disgraced politician finally vacates, Kathy Hochul is set to move in when she’s sworn in as New York’s next governor — and first female leader.

The movers were spotted just days after Cuomo filed retirement papers with the state to receive a $50,000 annual lifetime pension in the wake of his sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo announced his resignation after a stinging investigative report released by state Attorney General Letitia James found he sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former staffers.

As he announced that he would step down in two weeks, he denied any wrongdoing.

In the days after the report was released, Cuomo spent days holed up in the Executive Mansion. At one point, he was spotted lounging poolside with his secretary.

Critics said Thursday the disgraced governor has spent the final days of his administration focusing on his "political future" rather than addressing important governmental matters like the botched rent relief program.

