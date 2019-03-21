Far-left MoveOn.org asks 2020 presidential candidates to skip pro-Israel AIPAC conference

Progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org is urging 2020 presidential candidates to skip a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington next week.

The three-day conference will be headlined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Secretary of State Mike Popeo and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a news release, the group says 74 percent of its members agree or strongly agree that “any progressive vying to be the Democratic nominee for President should skip the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference."

“This survey is less of a formal vote and more of a gut check on what MoveOn members think,” said Iram Ali, MoveOn's campaign director.

"It’s time for progressives to recognize where their base stands –– which means upholding progressive principles on domestic AND foreign policy," MoveOn tweeted Wednesday, followed by "Skip #AIPAC2019."

MoveOn referenced AIPAC’s spending of tens of millions of dollars in 2015 to defeat the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by former President Barack Obama and that it peddles “anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric while giving platforms to Islamophobes.”

“It’s no secret that AIPAC has worked to hinder diplomatic efforts like the Iran deal, is undermining Palestinian self-determination, and inviting figures actively involved in human rights violations to its stage,” Ali said.

AIPAC did not respond to Fox News' request for comment early Thursday.

The lobbying group has been at the center of comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who apologized for implying it pays members of Congress to support Israel.