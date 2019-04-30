MoveOn issues super-early re-election endorsements for AOC and freshman allies

We're more than 18 months out from Election Day, but liberal activist group MoveOn already is throwing its weight behind the four freshman congresswomen energizing the base with everything from the controversial Green New Deal to calls for President Trump's impeachment.

The group handed out endorsements last week to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., saying they had shown “true leadership on progressive, visionary policies.”

The endorsement of all four of the freshman firebrands came two days after the group first formally endorsed Omar -- saying that 77 percent of MoveOn members in her district voted to endorse her.

“We don’t usually send out announcements like these outside of the district where constituent MoveOn members voted to make the endorsement. But in this case, given the way that Rep. Omar’s leadership is playing out in a national context, and given the intensity of national attacks aimed at her, we wanted to share out our first 2020 endorsement with all MoveOn members,” the organization said in a statement.

“During an era when moral clarity is of the utmost importance, we want to make it clear that Rep. Omar is definitely an important voice in Washington, D.C.—and in the country,” it said.

Omar and her colleagues have shot to the forefront of media attention with their fiery and controversial statements -- Omar has faced pointed criticism for allegedly anti-Semitic comments -- as well as their pushes for far-reaching policies such as the Green New Deal, "Medicare-for-all" and impeachment proceedings for Trump.

While only representing a fraction of the Democratic House majority, ideas such as Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal have moved from the fringes of the party to the mainstream within months of the freshman lawmakers taking office.

Ocasio-Cortez, along with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., introduced a Green New Deal resolution last month, endorsed by almost all 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls. However, a test vote failed in the Senate with most Democrats voting “present.”

Tlaib this month introduced legislation to urging the launch of impeachment hearings against Trump -- which was supported by her colleagues Omar and Ocasio-Cortez.