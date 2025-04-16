Mother of woman raped, murdered by illegal immigrant speaks at WH as Dems travel to El Salvador

The mother of a Maryland woman who an illegal immigrant from El Salvador raped and murdered in 2023 appeared at the White House Wednesday, after a jury convicted her daughter’s murderer on Monday.

Patty Morin’s appearance comes as Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland visited El Salvador on Wednesday to check on a Maryland resident the Trump administration's Justice Department deported to El Salvador. The Trump administration claims that the Maryland resident, Abrego Garcia, has ties to the MS-13 gang.

"To have a senator from Maryland who didn't even acknowledge, or barely acknowledge, my daughter and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother…so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that's not even an American citizen?" Morin told reporters Wednesday at the White House. "Why does that person have more right than I do, or my daughter or my grandchildren? I don't, I don't understand this."

Van Hollen’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

