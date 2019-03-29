More than half of Americans believe Mueller probe was fair, are satisfied with results: Poll

More than half of Americans believe Special Counsel Robert Mueller conducted a fair investigation and were satisfied with the results -- including a majority of independents, according to a poll released Friday.

A new NPR/PBS New Hour/ Marist poll said 56 percent of those polled thought Mueller conducted a fair investigation, while 51 percent of respondents overall -- and 52 percent of independents -- said they were satisfied with the probe and its results, NPR reported.

MUELLER REPORT MORE THAN 300 PAGES LONG: DOJ

According to NPR, the question of whether Americans were “satisfied” with the investigation was one of the only questions polled during the Trump administration in which a majority of independents voted alongside Republicans, rather than Democrats.

The poll also revealed that while Americans were “satisfied,” an overwhelming majority want the special counsel’s full report to be made public.

Mueller transmitted his report to Attorney General Bill Barr last Friday. Barr released his summary of the special counsel’s more than 300-page report on Sunday, announcing that Mueller found no evidence members of the Trump campaign -- or anyone associated with it -- colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, despite numerous offers from Kremlin-linked sources.

Another line of inquiry the special counsel’s office was probing was whether President Trump obstructed justice during the investigation. Mueller, after reviewing the evidence, decided not to come to a conclusion on the matter, and instead, kicked the decision to the Justice Department.

NELLIE OHR, WIFE OF DOJ OFFICIAL, DID EXTENSIVE OPPO RESEARCH ON TRUMP FAMILY, AIDES

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller and conducted oversight of the investigation after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself due to his involvement in the Trump campaign, effectively cleared Trump on obstruction, saying evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

The Justice Department is expected to release Mueller’s full report, with redactions, in the coming weeks. Congressional Democrats blasted Barr’s short, four-page summary of Mueller’s findings and have called for full transparency, urging the release of the full report to Congress and the public by April 2.

Barr has employed the help of Mueller, along with federal prosecutors in the special counsel's office, to help to determine which portions of the report can be made public, and which portions need to remain under seal due to sensitive grand jury materials and investigative methods.