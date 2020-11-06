Nevada: More than 120,000 mail-in, provisional ballots in Clark County still need to be counted

There are still more than 120,000 total ballots that need to be counted in Nevada's Clark County, where the majority of uncounted votes reside, officials said Friday.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria said at a press conference on Friday that at least 300 people are involved in the counting process and are working to enter some 63,262 ballots into their system by Sunday.

Most of these ballots were mail-in votes and don't include cured or provisional ballots or other absentee ballots that are still coming in through the postal service.

An additional 60,000 provisional ballots, cast electronically and in-person on Election Day, still need to be reviewed and it's unclear how many will actually go towards a final tally, Gloria said.

As of Friday morning, 241 ballots were received in the mail that also needs to be tallied.

He added that the state has up to Nov. 12 to cure ballots-- a process by which election officials will identify issues such as missing witness signatures or voter signature irregularities, and give voters the opportunity to rectify it so their ballots don't get thrown out.

"We're not interested in moving as fast as we can. We want to be accurate," Gloria said, responding to criticism that the closely watched county, where about 90% of the uncounted votes in Nevada reside, is moving too slow in processing the votes.

Nevada is one of three states still in play that could sway the outcome of the contentious presidential election.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden only needs six more electoral votes to amass the 270 needed to clinch victory to the White House. Biden is leading President Trump by a little over 20,000 votes in Nevada, which holds six electoral votes. With 87% of votes tallied, Biden has 627,104 votes, while Trump has 606,967.

Trump's camp has filed several lawsuits in battleground states including Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

In the Peach State, Trump's lawsuit claims over 3,000 ineligible ballots were cast and that they have the evidence to prove it, though no such evidence has been made available yet.

But Gloria said Friday that the GOP lawsuit "is based on something that happens regularly," in the state of Nevada.

"You don't have to live here to be eligible to vote here," he said, pointing out that hundreds of military personnel, government representatives, and students all live outside of the state but are still eligible to vote in Nevada.

"It's not unusual here at all," Gloria said.

The lawsuit looks to halt the counting of some mail-in ballots in Clark County and also appealed to have greater observer access to the vote-counting system.