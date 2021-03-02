More Democrats will address the mounting sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo: Zeldin

More Democrats will speak up about the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo , Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. said on Tuesday.

"I think what Governor Cuomo has is, one, a lack of goodwill in his reservoir. Two, you could call his support a house of cards and the momentum has built. And just how much tolerance do you have or are you going to wait for the six former staffers to speak up?" Zeldin told "America's Newsroom."

"How many more state legislators, members of the media, others need to talk about the way that they have become victimized by that approach of intimidation and abuse that Governor Cuomo has followed?" Zeldin he added.

PELOSI TWEET FROM 2015 SHOWS HER ON PANEL WITH CUOMO DISCUSSING SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

The New York Times reported on Monday of a third accuser who alleged that Cuomo touched her bare lower back and asked if he could kiss her at a 2019 wedding they attended. This comes after two former aides came forward with other misconduct allegations.

Last Wednesday, Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser to Cuomo, accused the governor in a damning essay published on Wednesday of going "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs," forcibly kissing her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing, and suggesting that they "play strip poker" during a plane ride.

Zeldin praised Democrats who are speaking out against a key member of their own party, but he also said people shouldn't forget Cuomo's scandal over an alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths in the state.

"That's good," he said. "But, it really makes you want to say kudos to Assemblyman Ron Kim and some of the others who were the ones to speak up early because the nursing home cover-up, that was with regard to the loss of life."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.