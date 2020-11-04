More Americans voted for Donald Trump this year than in 2016

President Trump received more votes in the 2020 presidential election than he did in the 2016 presidential election as Joe Biden also surpassed the 2016 vote total for Hillary Clinton.

This is the result of a surge in voter turnout as compared to 2016, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 232,000 Americans.

Trump in 2020, as votes are still being counted, has received the votes of more than 67 million Americans. He got approximately 63 million votes in 2016. Biden in 2020 received votes from more than 69.5 million Americans and counting to Hillary Clinton's less than 66 million.

NO CLEAR WINNER IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE AS VOTE COUNTING CONTINUES, ELECTION HANGS IN BALANCE

These raw vote totals, of course, are meaningless. The Electoral College decides who will be the next president and it appears to hinge at the moment on states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

As of Wednesday morning, the presidency is still undecided, with races too early to call in states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are expressing confidence in their paths to 270 electoral votes as ballots continue to be counted and the potential of after-the-buzzer litigation looms.

"We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump said in comments at the White House early Wednesday morning.

"The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement in response to the president. "It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."