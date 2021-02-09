Mom of daughter with Down Syndrome wants school to open back up

While teacher unions push to keep schools closed, a mother of a daughter with Down Syndrome spoke out against the coronavirus-related measure since it is not benefiting her child.

"You know, I can't speak for the unions. I just know from my daughter being back in the classroom would be beneficial from a social point of view," Chaula Butterworth told "America’s Newsroom," discussing her daughter Debica facing the challenge of remote learning while schools are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RAND PAUL: KIDS MISSING SCHOOL IS 'DISASTER,' SAYS BIDEN 'BEHOLDEN' TO TEACHERS UNIONS

Meanwhile, President Biden's hands-off approach to schools reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic is hurting America's children, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday.

"Being at home without any instruction ... for a lot of kids is a disaster," he said.

Paul said many students kept at home are now behind almost an entire grade year. Studies show students who have returned to in-school learning have "already lost ground" academically and are performing poorly on tests, he added.

"Most parents just aren't capable of teaching," he said. "Some are extraordinary teachers, but a lot of parents aren't."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Debica has not been able to meet with her classmates in person, so trying to make friends "has been a struggle transitioning from middle school to high school."

"She's a ninth-grader this year, so she's not been in her building," Butterworth said.

Butterworth said that she is "all for" schools planning to make it safe for students and teachers to be in the classroom together.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.