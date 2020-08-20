Mollie Hemingway: DNC trying to 'paper over' violence in cities, party's shift to radical left

The Democratic Party has not offered any policy ideas in the ongoing Democratic National Convention, The Federalist's senior editor Mollie Hemingway said on Thursday.

“The Democratic Convention has been trying to paper over the civil war that’s happening within that party, they have a lot of these politicians that go back many decades who present more moderately than their current young base does. The young base is rioting in cities across the country right now,” Hemingway told “Outnumbered.”

TRUMP CALLS BIDEN A 'TROJAN HORSE FOR SOCIALISM'

Trump is expected to take on Joe Biden Thursday during a speech in Pennsylvania, slamming the former vice president's record and his policies on trade, energy and jobs, while touting his own administration's work.

The president is slated to deliver his speech Thursday afternoon just outside Biden’s birthplace in Scranton, Pa., and just hours before the former vice president will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president.

Hemingway said that during the national convnetion the Democrats have highlighted “identity politics” more than policy.

“Identity being the most important thing for a lot of these politicians as opposed to what they would actually do,” Hemingway said.

“By not talking about policy, that leaves this field open, where most of what people see is that in Democratic cities, in Democratic states, where the cities are controlled by the Democratic mayors and Democratic DA’s, you have people committing wanton violence with nothing being done against it. ... Even if you have these nice older people talking throughout the convention, it’s papering over what everyone can see with their own eyes happening across the country.”

According to President Trump's prepared remarks obtained by Fox News, he is expected to slam Biden for leaving the people of Pennsylvania behind.

"Tonight, Joe Biden will speak at the Democrat Convention—and I am sure he will remind us that he was born in Scranton," Trump will say, according to prepared remarks. "But here’s what Joe Biden WON’T tell you: he left Scranton 70 years ago and he has spent the last half century in Washington selling you out and ripping you off!"

The president is expected to add that "Joe Biden has spent five decades in Washington betraying the people of Scranton. Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania – he is your worst nightmare."

The president is expected to blast Biden’s policies, including his work on trade deals and what Trump calls his “soft” stance on China.

