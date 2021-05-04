Mitt Romney goes to bat for Liz Cheney amid threats to remove her from GOP leadership

Utah Senator Mitt Romney expressed his support for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney amid growing speculation that she could soon be voted out of her position as the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House.

In a tweet, Romney praised Cheney for being a "person of conscience" because she "refuses to lie" about the events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cheney has also continued to criticize former President Trump for his role in the Capitol riot.

"Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie," tweeted Romney.

He continued, "As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: 'I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.'"

The Utah senator has a long history of criticizing the decisions of GOP leadership and going against the grain on internal Republican skirmishes.

Romney was one of only 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to convict Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Trump issued a statement calling the 2020 election "fraudulent" and referring to his loss as "THE BIG LIE!"

Cheney rejected Trump's position in a response on Twitter.

"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen," tweeted Cheney adding that "Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system."

As a result of her criticism of Trump, rank-and-file Republicans have increased calls for Cheney's removal from her position as House GOP conference chair.

During an interview on Tuesday morning, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacted to calls for Liz Cheney to be removed.

McCarthy said, "I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one if we're able to win the majority."

A Cheney spokesperson responded to McCarthy's comments: "This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue."

According to House GOP rules, in order to change leadership mid-Congress, 50 Republican members must sign a petition to put forth a motion.

Sources say that the vote would likely happen next week, when the House is back in session.

Cheney is currently the third-highest ranking Republican in the House and also the most senior female GOP leader in Congress.

