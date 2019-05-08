Sen. McConnell’s reelection campaign is selling ‘Cocaine Mitch’ t-shirts
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reelection campaign team decided to market on the senator’s nickname and make it into a t-shirt.
Last year, Don Blankenship gave McConnell the nickname “Cocaine Mitch” during his ill-fated bid for a West Virginia Senate seat. Blankenship gave him the nickname in relation to a reported drug bust tied to his father-in-law’s company.
McConnell’s team then photoshopped an image of the Kentucky senator on a poster for the Netflix series “Narcos” after Blankenship lost the race to incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
A year on, McConnell seems to have embraced the nickname.
On Wednesday, the Team Mitch Twitter account announced voters can buy their own “Cocaine Mitch” t-shirt. The red shirt, that says “MITCH” in white lettering, also contains the image of man's silhouette. The back of the shirt reads: “TEAM MITCH CARTEL MEMBER.” The official “Cocaine Mitch” t-shirt is available for $35.
McConnell is up for re-election in 2020. He launched his re-election campaign in April.
