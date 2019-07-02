Mitch McConnell tells Nike he'll buy first order of 'Betsy Ross' sneakers if they released after Kaepernick controversy

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, expressed his support for the Betsy Ross flag shoes that Nike pulled from the shelves, saying he'd "make the first order" if they were on sale again.

Nike stirred up controversy when it was reported Monday night that it was no longer selling shoes featuring the American flag designed by Betsy Ross after former NFL quarterback and Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick urged the sportswear company not to sell them, insisting the symbol invokes slavery.

While speaking to reporters in Lexington, McConnell weighed in on the controversy.

"If we’re in a political environment where the American flag has become controversial to Americans, I think we've got a problem," McConnell said, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The top lawmaker urged Nike to reconsider its decision and suggested that perhaps another manufacturer can make them instead.

"I hope Nike either releases these shoes or some other shoemaker picks up the flag, puts it on a pair of shoes and starts selling it," McConnell continued. "I’ll make the first order."

Nike has received plenty of backlash of pulling the shoe just days before the Fourth of July. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced earlier on Tuesday that it would withdraw its planned incentive for the company to build a plant in his state.

"Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here," Ducey tweeted. "Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history."