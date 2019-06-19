Statehood push for DC, Puerto Rico part of Dems' 'full-bore socialism,' McConnell says

House Democrats' attempts to grant statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico amount to “full-bore socialism” -- which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he cannot abide.

In remarks during interviews and on social media, McConnell vowed to uphold his role as the "grim reaper" of the Democratic socialist agenda as long Republicans maintain their hold of the Senate.

McConnell, R-Ky., explained Monday on "Fox & Friends" why a Republican "hold on the Senate is really important."

"What we’re seeing now on the Democratic side is a debate about whether socialism would be a good thing for America. I never thought in my lifetime that we would be debating the free enterprise system in this country, " McConnell said.

McConnell explained what he meant by calling himself the "grim reaper." (The reference grew from McConnell's reaction to a Nancy Pelosi poster depicting "McConnell's Graveyard," showing Democrats' proposals dying in the GOP-led Senate.)

"What I meant was none of these socialist games, the Green New Deal, Medicare For All, are going to pass the Senate," he said.

If President Trump is re-elected, then his vetoing power will add an extra wall of protection against socialist legislation passing Congress, but until then, McConnell vowed socialist bills "that would fundamentally change America into something it’s never ever been” will not pass his chamber.

Last week, McConnell said on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" that statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico would threaten GOP control of the Senate, helping Democrats push their socialist agenda.

“I am the ‘grim reaper’ when it comes to the socialist agenda that they’ve been jetting up over in the House with overwhelming Democratic support and sending it over to America,” McConnell said.

“They plan to make the District of Columbia a state — that’d give them two new Democratic senators — Puerto Rico a state, that would give them two more new Democratic senators,” he continued. McConnell said rising support among House Democrats for the Green New Deal, Medicare For All -- and possibly an expanded Supreme Court -- signals a potential turn for the worse in the U.S. Congress.

“This is full-bore socialism on the march in the House. And yeah, as long as I’m the majority leader of the Senate, none of that stuff is going anywhere,” he said.

The House is set to hold a hearing on D.C. statehood on July 24 that could lead to a floor vote, the Washington Post reported. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., both have voiced support for D.C. becoming a state.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), one of the district’s non-voting delegates, described the cause of D.C. statehood as a “civil rights issue” that “embodies our nation’s founding democratic principle: the right to vote,” her spokeswoman told the Post.

“Our 700,000 residents, who pay taxes, fight in war, and have all the other obligations of citizenship, deserve and have earned representation in the House and Senate,” the spokesperson said.