Missouri AG rips Covid 'fear': The sentiment used by dictators

Missouri’s Republican attorney general blasted governments and employees who have threatened workers with the prospect of losing their job if they don’t get vaccinated, likening that mentality to that of tyrants and dictators.

"Yeah, if someone says that using fear is good, that is what every tyrant in the history of the world, and every dictator in the history of the world, has ever said to accumulate, aggregate, and maintain power," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said during a press conference Thursday when asked about vaccine mandates. "This is America — the freest country in the history of the world — and I don’t think that we should be allowing individual politicians who want to grab power and never let go of it gain it in the first place."

COUNTRY STAR JASON ISBELL CANCELS SHOW AFTER VENUE SAYS IT CAN'T COMPLY WITH CORONAVIRUS VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

Schmitt added: "People can make their decisions. I believe in freedom. I believe in responsibility. The people can make these very important decisions themselves. And I don’t want to live in some futuristic, dystopian, biomedical security state. And I’m going to do everything I can as Attorney General to protect the rights of individuals in the state."

President Biden announced late last month that federal workers will be required to receive the coronavirus vaccine or be forced to undergo rigorous testing, masking, and social distancing.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order mandating that only vaccinated people could enter indoor spaces like restaurants, bars, and gyms. The Los Angeles City Council moved forward with a similar plan this week.

FAUCI: EVERYONE WILL NEED COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS 'SOONER OR LATER'

Many large corporations, including United Airlines, have also said that employees must be vaccinated in order to continue working.

Republicans across the country have rejected the idea of mandatory vaccines, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who has called for "zero" vaccination mandates and proposed legislation this week that would ban federal vaccine and mask mandates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No mask mandates," Cruz tweeted this week along with a clip from an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity." "No vaccine mandates. No vaccine passports. No COVID mandates!"

Schmitt is running for Senate in Missouri to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.