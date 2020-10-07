Minnesota's 'Legal Marijuana Now' party gets new congressional candidate after death of first aspirant

Minnesota's third party has chosen a new candidate to run for the 2nd District in the state's congressional election after the previous aspirant, Adam Weeks, died in September at age 34.

The party nominated Paula Overby to represent the 2nd District, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The nomination comes a week after Democratic Rep. Angie Craig filed a lawsuit against Minnesota to ensure that the race continues despite a state law that says a congressional election must be postponed if a major party nominee dies 79 days ahead of Election Day.

The Legal Marijuana Now party received 5.3% of the vote in the state's 2018 auditor race, qualifying it for major party status in Minnesota.

Legal Marijuana Now Party co-Chairman Tim Davis opposed a November election in Tuesday's court filing, saying a special election in February would give his party time to get issues before voters.

In a Sept. 28 statement, the freshman congresswoman encouraged voters to "continue to mark their ballots" on Nov. 3 despite the law, which says a special election will be held on the second Tuesday of February if a congressional candidate dies before Election Day — in this case, Feb. 9, 2021.

Craig is running against Republican nominee Tyler Kistner, a Marine veteran who outpaced the congresswoman's fundraising in the second quarter and raised more than $1 million by July.

