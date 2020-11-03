Minnesota Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson unseated by Republican after 30 years in Congress

Minnesota Republican congressional candidate Michelle Fischbach on Tuesday evening won the state's 7th District, ousting longtime Democratic Rep. Colin Peterson.

Fischbach received 53.5% of the vote compared to Peterson's nearly 40% with 1,328 out of 1,329 precincts reported.

"I am honored to have the outpouring of support from Minnesota families across #mn07," Fischbach tweeted Tuesday. "I am grateful for the backing and am excited to hit the ground running in Washington to work on behalf of MN."

President Trump endorsed Fischbach in March and asked Minnesotans to vote for her in the state's primary election in August.

An October FiveThirtyEight report named Peterson the most vulnerable incumbent in the House of Representatives ahead of this year's general election.

Peterson has been in office since 1991 representing Minnesota's 7th Congressional District -- the largest in the state -- which leans more red than blue and voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

Fischbach served as Minnesota's lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2019 and was the state's first female Senate president in 2017.

