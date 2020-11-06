Michelle Fischbach unseats MN Democrat who's served 30 years: GOP recruiting 'strong, conservative women'

Republicans are the party of women, Minnesota Congresswoman-elect Michelle Fischbach, who defeated 30-year incumbent Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson and flipped the state's 7th Congressional District red, told "Fox & Friends" Friday.

Fischbach, Minnesota's former lieutenant governor and the state's first female Senate president, received 53.5% of the vote compared to Peterson's nearly 40% in the state's largest district that voted for President Trump in 2016 and again on Tuesday in the race for the White House.

"I think the Republicans did a wonderful job of recruiting strong, conservative women, and I think it's wonderful that these women are able to take that conservative message forward and I think they do a great job with it," Fischbach told cohost Ainsley Earhardt.

"It's always been frustrating to me that the Democrats have been able to say, 'We're the party of the women,' when it really is the Republicans who are giving women the opportunity and recruiting women and taking that conservative message forward," she said.

Formerly, only 13 women held seats in the House, but now that number is expected to climb to 23 after a record number of Republican women, 94, won GOP primaries surpassing the previous record of 54 in 2004. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., said Wednesday that the GOP will likely add an additional 14-19 Republican women with some races still being counted.

Fischbach said she was able to unseat Peterson, who was first elected to the district in 1991, because her campaign got the message out that he was voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and pushing liberal policies in a conservative district.

With 99% reporting in Minnesota, Joe Biden is the state's projected winner in the presidential race with 52.5% of the vote compared to Trump's 45.4%.

Fischbach said she is praying that the election will be handled correctly and believes Trump will win when all is said and done.

"Because I believe [Trump] did win, and I think that those votes -- when they didn't win the votes of the American people, they're just finding votes at this point," she said.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.