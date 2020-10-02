3 Minnesota congressmen flew on Air Force One to Trump rally Wednesday

Three Minnesota congressmen flew on Air Force One from Washington, D.C., to Minneapolis on Wednesday ahead of President Trump's rally in Duluth, according to a Facebook post from Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Hagedorn, who was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer in February 2019, were present on the flight a day before White House Communications Director Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus and two days before the president and first lady tested positive.

Stauber announced Friday that he tested negative for the virus, and Emmer said he was tested and will receive "results within 24 hours."

"Jacquie and I are praying for the health and well-being of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," he said in a statement to Fox News. "I am not exhibiting symptoms and have been tested for COVID by the Office of the Attending Physician and should receive my results within 24 hours."

Stauber said he "tested negative for COVID-19."

“Before embarking to Duluth on Air Force One two days ago, I tested negative for COVID-19. After learning about the President’s diagnosis earlier this morning, I immediately contacted the House Attending Physician and I am following their strict recommendations, which included getting tested again this morning," he said.

He added that he will be "praying for the president and first lady’s speedy recovery" and continue to "take the virus seriously and are thankful the overwhelming majority of people recover.”

GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn's wife, said in a statement to Fox News she and her husband send their best wishes to the president, Hicks "and all others who may be impacted by COVID-19."

Carnahan said she was not in attendance at "any events involving the president on Wednesday" due to a busy campaign schedule. She has not seen her husband in two weeks but has "strongly recommended he get tested and self-quarantine effective immediately."

Stauber was on the House floor on Thursday calling for a vote on H.R. 8265, which aims to amend the Small Business Act and CARES Act to create a program for second draw loans and modify the Payment Protection Program (PPP).

State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, former Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis, Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke and others were also in contact with the president on Wednesday.

Hagedorn did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News.

White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley confirmed the president's diagnosis in a Friday statement and said both he and first lady Melania Trump are "both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, wife Karen Pence, adviser to the president Ivanka Trump and senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner also tested negative for the virus on Friday. A number of others in contact with the president and Hicks, such as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will be tested.

