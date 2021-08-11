Mike Pompeo pledges he 'will never support' critical race theory

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waded into the national debate over critical race theory Wednesday – slamming the idea of introducing the philosophy in U.S. schools.

"No child should ever be taught to feel like a victim of circumstance or made to feel guilty for the color of their skin," he wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning. "I will never support Critical Race Theory in our schools."

Pompeo, who last month argued that the future of the Republican Party lies in restoring faith-based virtues, at a speaking event featuring prominent Republicans and potential 2024 candidates, frequently addresses hot-button issues on his social media pages.

The anti-CRT statement came hours after the Senate passed a budget amendment from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, that would ban federal funds from being spent on the controversial critical race theory curriculum in schools.

SENATE PASSES COTTON'S AMENDMENT PREVENTING FEDERAL FUNDS FROM PROMOTING CRT IN SCHOOL

Critical race theory is a school of thought that posits systemic racism exists across American power structures and institutions.

CRT’s critics, including Sen. Cotton, say it's anti-American or a form of racism itself.

"Our future depends on raising a generation of kids who love America and love each other as fellow citizens, no matter their race," Cotton said in a statement after the vote on his amendment. "But Critical Race Theory teaches that our country is irredeemably racist, that ‘equality’ is a sham, and that true justice requires treating everyone differently—based on the color of their skin."

Christopher Rufo, a leading CRT critic and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, cheered the 50-49 Senate vote on Twitter.

"The fight against CRT has gone national—and Sen. Cotton is leading the way," he wrote.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., joined 49 Republicans voting for the amendment, and 47 Democrats plus the two independents who caucus with them voted against it. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., did not vote.

Roughly half the states in the country have already banned CRT in public schools.