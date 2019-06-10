Mike Pence on 2020 Democrats: Trump and I 'ready to take any one of them on'

Vice President Pence is ready for a fight.

The vice president told Fox News' Bret Baier during an exclusive interview on "Special Report" that he and President Trump are ready to "take on" any of the 23 declared 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates next year.

"Whether [former Vice President Joe Biden] is the Democrat nominee, or any of the rest of them are, I think the president and I are ready to take any one of them on," he said.

Baier asked him about Biden and the critiques the current primary front-runner received from fellow Democrats after he called Pence a "pretty decent guy."

Biden later backtracked on the remarks, leading Pence to claim in a March interview with "Fox & Friends" the former Delaware senator had "caved to liberal activists."

PENCE PAYS HOMAGE TO 'BEDFORD BOYS' ON 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY

Pence said he respects all previous vice presidents, but added Biden's publicly-stated opinion of him isn't the first issue on which his immediate predecessor changed his mind.

"I respect all 47 of my predecessors and their contributions to the nation. But I've got to tell you, to see the way that Joe Biden has been spun around on a number of issues -- whether it be his opinion of me, whether it be his long-standing support for the Hyde Amendment and opposing public funding of abortion, whether it be a broad range of issues," he said.

WATCH VICE PRESIDENT PENCE'S FULL INTERVIEW ON 'SPECIAL REPORT'

"As you see the former vice president changing positions on issues just about every other day and you see the rest of the crowd all dashing to the left, I think the American people are going to continue to be drawn to this president's consistent, common-sense conservative leadership."

Pence added he is thankful for the ability to serve in the Trump administration.

"I couldn't be more proud to stand with him," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baier and Pence also discussed the crisis at the border, with the vice president claiming the Mexican government is doing more to address it than Democrats in Congress.

"The truth of the matter is, we need Congress now to step up. Mexico has actually done more to address the crisis on our southern border than Congress has. And it's time for Congress to step up to provide the resources," Pence said.