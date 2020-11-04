Mike Huckabee: Political polling is looking 'as obsolete as an 8-track'

Pollsters are losing credibility considering the results of the presidential election so far, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Wednesday.

“I think polling is as obsolete as an 8-track tape and is worthless as a milk bucket under a bowl,” Huckabee told "America's Newsroom."

“Let’s never hear about polling anymore, it is worthless and all it did was cause some people to think, ‘Oh well, there is no point in going to vote because it is already a 10-point Biden lead or a 10-point Trump lead.'

“I think we got to get to a place where we don’t depend upon very unscientific methods of polling that have proven to be horribly wrong both in 2016 and 2020,” Huckabee said.

Americans woke up Wednesday morning not sure who their next president will be, as slow returns in key swing states delayed results and made it impossible to call the race for either President Trump or Joe Biden.

With the outcome still up in the air, both candidates claimed they had a path to victory -- with Biden urging patience and Trump essentially declaring victory in comments made after 2 a.m. EST.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden said in an early morning speech in Delaware.

Trump hinted the White House would push the Supreme Court to rule over disputed ballots.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump said.

The president was immediately contradicted by Vice President Mike Pence, who did not declare victory but rather said, "I really believe with all my heart ... that we are on the road to victory and we will make America great again, again."

Biden, on the other hand, told supporters at a drive-in rally: "Your patience is commendable. We knew this was gonna go long ... maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer."

"I'm optimistic about this outcome," the former vice president continued. "Your patience is great."

Fox News' Bianca Lumpkin and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.