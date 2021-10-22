Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Migrant encounters at southern border just under 200,000 in September, as FY 2021 breaks record

Biden admin struggles to get handle on border crisis

By Adam Shaw | Fox News
Migrant encounters at the southern border finished just below the 200,000 mark in September, data released Friday by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show.

192,001 migrants were encountered in September, slightly down from 209,840 in August and 213,593 in July. It means that there has been more than 1.7 million encounters at the border in Fiscal Year 2021, marking the highest number for a fiscal year on record. 

The Biden administration has been facing a massive migrant surge which has overwhelmed officials and communities. The administration has blamed root causes like violence and corruption in Central America, while Republicans have blamed the administration's dramatic rollback of Trump-era border protections.

