Slideshow: Inside the migrant detention centers
Fox News traveled with Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to the U.S.-Mexico border, touring migrant detention facilities in Texas.
Tents set up at the migrant detention center in Donna, Texas
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
Inside the detention center processing area in Donna, Texas.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf talks with officers at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
Supplies at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
Mats on the floor inside the detention center in Donna, Texas.
Bedding at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
Benches in the detention center processing area in Donna, Texas.
