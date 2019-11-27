Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Border security

Slideshow: Inside the migrant detention centers

Fox News traveled with Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to the U.S.-Mexico border, touring migrant detention facilities in Texas.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/01_det6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Tents set up at the migrant detention center in Donna, Texas
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/02_det2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/03_det7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Inside the detention center processing area in Donna, Texas.
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/04_det8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf talks with officers at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/05_det1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Supplies at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/06_det4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Mats on the floor inside the detention center in Donna, Texas.
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/07_det3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bedding at the detention center in Donna, Texas.
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_det5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Benches in the detention center processing area in Donna, Texas. 
    FOX News/ Adam Shaw
Image 1 of 7

Recommended