Midwestern Dem won't support Pelosi's bid for Speaker: Report

Rep. Elissa Slotkin has said she won't support Nancy Pelosi's bid to serve as speaker again, which is the latest in a series of indications that Democrats are facing internal division.

“I will not be voting for Nancy Pelosi,” Slotkin, D-Mich., told Politico in a report published Friday. “I have no idea if people are going to run against her, or who might run against her. And I will of course have this conversation directly with her. But I believe we need new leadership. I would love to see more Midwesterners, because if you look across the leadership. … I respect these people, but it’s New York and California.”

Slotkin's comments echoed what a Democratic source told Fox News earlier this month.

'SQUAD' MEMBER ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S ONE 'BIG FAMILY,' IGNORES INTERNAL SPARRING OVER AGENDA

“There's absolutely no accountability from the speaker," the frustrated Democrat said. "We should have won big but you know the defund the police issue, the Green New Deal -- those issues killed our members. Having everybody walk the plank on qualified immunity with the cops. That just hurt a lot of members. No one's taking responsibility for it.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., is running to retain her speakership after what's been described as a disappointing showing by Democratic candidates in the election. During a conference call earlier this month, some members blasted the party's embrace of left-wing policies like "defund the police."

On Sunday, however, one of the House's more progressive members, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called the party a "big family."

“When you think about our party, Speaker Pelosi always says we are a big tent, and that means that we are a big family," she told MSNBC. "We all have our own constituencies that we have to serve. We are part of a caucus working on behalf of the people. We think of ourselves as the party of the people."

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.