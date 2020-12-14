Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Michigan State House closes over safety concerns before Electoral College meeting: report

 Biden defeated Trump by over 155,000 votes in the state

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Will Trump contest the Electoral College results after Monday’s vote?Video

Will Trump contest the Electoral College results after Monday’s vote?

Panel weighs in on ‘Fox News Sunday’ ahead of the Electoral College’s vote to certify the election results.

State officials in Michigan told local media Sunday that key buildings in the state, including its Senate and House, will be closed Monday due to unconfirmed threats prior to the Electoral College meeting.

ClickonDetroit.com reported that a press secretary for the deputy chief of staff from the Senate said the closure was “made based on credible threats of violence."

The Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan State Police did not make any recommendation when it came to closures, but authorities in the state said they are monitoring social media.

Trump: Election fight not over ahead of Electoral College voteVideo

Michigan has been one of the states that President Trump and his legal team accused of voter fraud that helped swing the election in Joe Biden’s favor.

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, called Michigan’s election a total “con job.”

Late last month, the state certified Biden’s victory on a 3-0 vote, with one of the two Republicans abstaining, Politico reported. Biden defeated Trump by over 155,000 votes, according to tallies.

Norman Shinkle, a Republican who abstained, raised numerous questions about Wayne County’s procedures and said Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had failed to fix chronic shortcomings with absentee ballot distribution and vote tabulation, among other problems.

“It is unacceptable that so many questions have been raised about the 2020 election,” Shinkle said at the time. “There needs to be a thorough and full review of Michigan’s election process and procedures so this never happens again and we don’t have a nation watching and wondering what happened in Michigan.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats in the state accused some Republicans of stoking anger and creating an unsafe atmosphere. State Rep. Kevin Hertel, a Democrat, posted on Twitter that the move to close the buildings was “because credible threats have been made as Michigan’s electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election