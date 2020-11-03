Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Nearly 19,000 in Michigan register to vote on Election Day: report

The figure surpassed the 13,000 same-voter registrations from the state's March presidential primary

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Nearly 19,000 Michigan residents registered and voted Tuesday, far surpassing the number of people who opted for same-day voter registration during the state's presidential primary in March. 

The office of Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that 18,882 registrations were reported across the state, MLive.com reported. The figure blew away the 13,000 same-day voter registrations from the state's March presidential primary. 

Voters casting their ballot at Frederick Douglass Academy in Detroit on Tuesday. Nearly 19,000 people registered and voted on the same day across the state Tuesday, officials said. (Clarence Tabb, Jr./Detroit News via AP)

The majority of the registrations occurred in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids. 

Prior to March, Michigan voters were required to register at least 30 days before Election Day. Jake Rollow, spokesperson for Benson, told the news outlet that same-day registrations could reach up to 25,000 Tuesday. 

"That's really feasible," he said. 

Polling sites across the state close at 8 p.m. Michigan is considered a swing state and is being hotly contested by President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.  

