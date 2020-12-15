Michigan Oversight Committees subpoena election equipment and communications

Michigan’s legislation bodies granted the state’s Senate and House Oversight Committees subpoena powers Tuesday, in order to allow the elected state officials greater range to investigate allegations of irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve maintained that it is vitally important as we go forward in Michigan to ensure our election procedures are transparent, efficient and trustworthy when people go to the polls,” state House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican, said in a statement Tuesday. “This stance isn’t a partisan one. It’s something we all should strive for.”

The resolution passed by both the House and Senate, with one Senate Democrat reportedly crossing party lines, allowed subpoenas to be issued to Susan Nash, the Livonia city clerk, and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, for all “information and communications” relating to the Nov. 3 election.

The counties are being asked to hand over all information used by the Absentee Voter Counting Board, hard drives, all communication between poll workers, the list of workers hired to be adjudicators, scanners and voting machines, according to the subpeonas obtained by Just The News.

The request comes just two weeks after the House and Senate Oversight Committees held hearings to listen to first hand witnesses who alleged election and voter fraud, though none of the witnesses were under oath at the time, and several of their accounts had been previously dismissed in the courts.

“The House and Senate Oversight Committees have heard testimony and claims about this election. We’ve also heard from officials who have responded to those claims. These additional measures will allow us to look at the evidence and confirm the truth,” Hall said in a Tuesday statement. “That evidence lies within records, documents and communications from local officials who oversaw election processes in communities where irregularities have been reported.”

Hall told Fox News prior to the Dec. 2 hearings, that the intention of the Oversight Committees was not to overturn the election’s results, in which President-elect Joe Biden beat President Trump by 154,188 votes in the Great Lake State.

The House committee chairman said they will instead review the election to understand what the state can do, amid the constant allegations by the Trump campaign of a fraudulent election, to restore faith in the election process for future elections.

In the state of Michigan, the winner of the state’s 16 Electoral College votes is the winner of the popular vote. The state’s Board of Canvassers certified the election results on Nov. 23, allowing the Electoral College cast their vote for Biden on Monday.

“Surveillance footage, hard drives and other storage materials such as USB drives can deliver us additional information that will help us see how these elections functioned and where they can operate more efficiently,” Hall said.”

“This information can help complete our picture as we work to provide people throughout our state with clarity and answers they deserve – so they can have an elections system that they trust going forward,” he concluded.