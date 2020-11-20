Michigan lawmakers meet with Trump, say they are unaware of info that would change election results

Michigan’s top two legislative leaders met at the White House Friday afternoon with President Trump and his legal team to discuss the president’s legal dispute to the vote count in their state.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said in a statement following the meeting that they had not seen any evidence that would “change the outcome of the election” in Michigan but would continue a thorough review of the elections process.

“The candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes,” they said.

"We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and, as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election," the lawmakers continued.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN DROPS MICHIGAN LAWSUIT CHALLENGING VOTING RESULTS

“Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

But, the lawmakers first said they used their time with the president to make a case for additional coronavirus relief.

“We again face a time where additional support would go a long way to help those residents who need our help,” Shirley and Chatfield wrote.

“We highlighted our commitment to appropriating further federal dollars to Michiganders most in need as we continue to deal with the impact of Covid-19. We also emphasized our commitment to fiscal responsibility in the state budget as we move forward,” they wrote in summary of their meeting.

The Trump campaign dropped its lawsuit challenging voting results in Michigan after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified its election results, that showed Biden beating Trump, hours after two Republicans blocked formal approval of the votes cast.

GIULIANI PRESSES TRUMP ELECTION CHALLENGE CASE IN FIERY NEWS CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL TEAM

The two Republicans, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, later claimed in signed affidavits they only voted to certify the results after “hours of sustained pressure" and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Trump reached out to Palmer and Hartmann on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support.

“We deserve better — but more importantly, the American people deserve better — than to be forced to accept an outcome achieved through intimidation, deception, and threats of violence,” they said in a statement Wednesday night. “Wayne County voters need to have full confidence in this process."

State officials said the certification of the Detroit-area vote will stand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump lost Michigan by about 155,000 votes, according to unofficial results still being certified by county boards of canvassers. There is no evidence or proof of widespread election fraud.

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.