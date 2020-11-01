Michigan Gov. Whitmer tightens coronavirus restrictions, follows Democratic lead on lockdowns

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently updated the state’s coronavirus policies, tightening the grip on her increasingly strict lockdown.

According to the Democratic governor's new requirements, all dine-in establishments must take down customers’ names and phone numbers for contact tracing beginning Monday, Nov. 3. This updated policy, as well as others, threaten a civil fine of $1,000 and interference of law enforcement upon disobedience.

The issuance of tightened restrictions comes from a recent spike in Michigan coronavirus cases. According to the state, there’s been a 3.5% increase in positive tests with about 3,000 cases being reported each day.

The updated order also suppresses capacity at indoor venues and recommends the public refrain from shouting or cheering at social events.

“The heart of our effort to beat COVID will be in the hearts and minds of individual Michiganders... choosing to protect human life and to act on the science,” Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon explained during a virtual news conference.

Meanwhile, in an Oct. 18 interview with NBC, Whitmer mentioned that freedom from lockdowns can be accessed by electing Joe Biden which critics have considered to be a political threat.

“If you’re tired of lockdowns or you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning or watching college football… it is time for change in this country,” she said. “That’s why we’ve got to elect Joe Biden.”

The Biden campaign has also made mention of strengthening lockdowns if elected to office. According to the Biden-Harris seven-point plan, the campaign intends to work alongside the CDC to figure “appropriate restrictions” on gatherings and weigh “when to issue stay-at-home restrictions.”

This report contains material from the Associated Press.