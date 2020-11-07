Michigan Gov. Whitmer congratulates Biden, pledges to beat 'common enemy' COVID-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to work with President-elect Joe Biden’s administration to combat the coronavirus pandemic in a congratulatory message Saturday following his victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

“I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought win in this election,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy and save lives.”

WHITMER: TRUMP PROVIDED 'RALLYING CRY' TO HATE GROUPS AS KIDNAPPING PLOT THWARTED

“Now, with the election behind us, it is time for the American people to unite against our common enemy: COVID-19,” Whitmer added.

President Trump singled out Whitmer for criticism on the campaign trail this year, blasting the Michigan governor for implementing strict lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Mentions of Whitmer’s name regularly resulted in “lock her up” chants at the president’s rallies.

Whitmer, in turn, was a prominent critic of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. When the FBI and state authorities uncovered a plot by local militia members to kidnap Whitmer in response to her lockdown orders, the governor accused Trump of condoning White supremacy and providing a “rallying cry” to hate groups.

The Fox News Decision Desk projects that Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency after securing victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada. The Trump campaign has already launched legal challenges in several states where the ballot count extended past Election Day.

Whitmer served as a national co-chair for the Biden campaign and delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s final State of the Union address last February.

“To our newly elected leaders, from the White House down to the Michigan State Legislature, let’s roll up our sleeves, work together and beat this virus once and for all,” Whitmer added.

