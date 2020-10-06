Michelle Obama makes pitch for Biden, against Trump's 'racist' policies

Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a spirited push for former Vice President Joe Biden in a video released Tuesday morning, slamming President Trump’s policies as “racist” and urging voters to vote for Biden “like your lives depend on it.”

In the 24-minute video, released Tuesday by the Biden campaign, Obama made her “closing argument” to Americans clear, saying, “Our country is in chaos because of a president who isn’t up for the job.”

Biden supported Obama’s message, tweeting, “There’s no better person to convey what’s at stake in this election than my friend, Michelle Obama.”

The former first lady said through Trump’s “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis, more Americans have died than in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She accused the president of endangering American lives, saying that with respect to the crisis, “U ur commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action.”

Obama accused Trump of being “racist” with his treatment of minority groups, and implored Black and Brown voters, young voters and undecided voters who were thinking of sitting out of this election to vote.

“To all the young people out there, to all the Black and Brown folks, to anyone who feels frustrated and alienated by this whole system, I get it. I really do,” Obama said. “Search your hearts and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden.”

Trump has not yet responded to Obama’s latest video, but his campaign reacted in a statement: “The Obama-Biden administration had eight years to make gains for minority communities in America, and they have nothing to show for it. President Trump delivered numerous achievements for minorities in just one term, including record-low unemployment, historic funding for HBCUs, criminal justice reform, and Opportunity Zones. These baseless attacks from a former first lady only prove Joe Biden has yet to shore up support from Black Americans after taking their votes for granted and failing minority communities for decades.”

Back in August, following her blistering address against Trump during the Democratic National Convention, the president said Obama was “over her head” and called her address “extremely divisive.”

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” he tweeted Aug. 18. “Biden was merely an afterthought.”