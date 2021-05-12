Michelle Obama to Colbert: Nobody rides life on a high

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, said in an interview that aired Tuesday night that she has coped with low-grade depression over the past year and has spoken to her daughters about the ups and downs of life.

"Nobody rides life on a high, and I think it’s important for young people to know that, you know, it’s like, no, you’re not going to feel great all the time," she told Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS’ "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

It has been over a year since the coronavirus outbreak swept across the world and prompted governments to order lockdowns and social distancing that many believe could contribute to higher rates of mental health duress for many.

Last August, Obama told NPR's "All Things Considered" that lockdowns, racial tensions and the Trump administration contributed to her feelings.

The CDC advises people to take breaks from the news, social media, exercise regularly and eat healthy, to help cope with new stresses added by the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama told Colbert that she tries to center herself around family and friends and she tries to avoid some of the outside noise at times. She also said she tries to get her children to understand that "the valleys are temporary, and so are the peaks."

"They have to be prepared to handle the highs and the lows," she said.

Fox News' Caitlyn McFall contributed to this report