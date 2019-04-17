Ex-House Rep. Michele Bachmann exalts Trump: We will ‘never see a more godly, biblical president’

Former House Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., exalted President Trump as being “highly biblical” in a recent interview.

Bachmann, 63, spoke with “Understanding These Times,” a Christian radio show over the weekend and offered her praise of the commander-in-chief, adding there were so many examples of Trump “standing for righteousness.”

“One being Barack Obama had demanded and commanded that our military services had to literally go out and recruit people who are transgender to come into the military,” she claimed. “Well, it costs about a quarter of a million dollars to do sex reassignment surgery.”

“Why would you recruit people who would come in and have sex reassignment surgery and be on the sidelines? It made no sense, so Donald Trump got rid of that mandate and that requirement,” Bachmann said.

Bachmann was referring to the Trump administration’s military regulation that was slated to go into effect Friday. The new policy strips transgender troops of rights -- which they only recently secured under the Obama administration -- to serve openly and receive care if they choose to transition to another gender. An estimated 14,700 troops identify as transgender.

Bachmann applauded Trump for standing up “where most Republicans wouldn’t dare to.”

“Donald Trump has had the courage in the fortitude, and I will say to your listeners in my lifetime I have never seen a more biblical president than I have seen in Donald Trump,” she said.

“He has so impressed me with what he has done, and we haven’t even talked about Israel. He is highly biblical. And I will say to your listeners, we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetimes. So we need to not only be praying for him. We need to support him, in my opinion, in every possible way we can,” she concluded.

Bachmann served four terms in Congress before announcing in 2014 that she will not be seeking re-election. She served as one of Trump’s evangelical advisers during his 2016 presidential candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.