Columnist Michael Goodwin: Trump should view Mueller report as a renewed lease on Oval Office

As both the president and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle come to terms with the Mueller investigation, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin argued Monday that Trump should view it as a gift and opportunity to renew his lease on the Oval Office.

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom," Goodwin highlighted that although the president is clearly "furious with the tone and content" of the Mueller report, it was time to accept that it's over and focus on policy as the country moves closer to the 2020 presidential election.

"The president should view this as a gift, and view it as, 'my lease in the Oval Office has been renewed,' and I think he needs to make the most of it," the Fox News contributor said.

Goodwin also noted what he called the "circular quality" of the Mueller report, referring to its reliance on information from publications such as the "New York Times" and "Washington Post," which provided the basis of allegations that contributed to the investigation.

He also argued that the actions by many of the investigators throughout the duration of the probe, including Mueller himself, should also be subject to an investigation.

"No president has ever been through this," Goodwin said, adding that he "can't blame" the president for continuing to tweet about the investigation and its repercussions.

A number of House Democrats have revived the discussion about impeachment in the days following the release of a redacted version of the report, and Goodwin said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly organized a private phone call with other Democrats on Monday afternoon to discuss the possibility of impeaching President Trump.

Ultimately, Goodwin said, he believes that Pelosi is also looking past impeachment and wants to focus on the bigger picture of the 2020 election, for which 19 Democrats have now declared presidential runs.

The question Democrats must ask themselves, Goodwin argued, is simple: "The Mueller report confirms some unsavory behavior, but what do we have to show that we can do better, that we can govern?"