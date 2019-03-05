Michael Cohen's attorney asked Trump's lawyers about pardon after FBI raid: report

Michael Cohen’s attorney once approached President Trump’s lawyers about a pardon following the FBI raid on Cohen properties last year, but such idea was shortly dismissed, a new report claims.

Cohen, Trump’s longtime former personal lawyer, testified on Capitol Hill last week against his former boss, accusing him of racism and being a “conman,” while saying he regrets his "blind loyalty."

He was sentenced to three years in prison after he agreed to take a plea deal to charges of tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution.

MICHAEL COHEN’S LAWYER ADMITS COHEN WAS INTERESTED IN WORKING IN TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

But following the FBI raid in April last year, Cohen’s attorney at the time, Stephen Ryan, discussed the idea of pardoning his client with Trump’s lawyers, the Wall Street Journal reported, and suggested that if Cohen couldn't be guaranteed a pardon he may have to cooperate with prosecutors.

The possibility of a presidential pardon was shot down by Trump’s lawyers, including Jay Sekulow, Rudy Giuliani and Joanna Hendon.

Giuliani, while dismissing it at the time, reportedly left the possibility that the president could grant Cohen a pardon in the future.

REP. DEVIN NUNES ACCUSES DEMOCRATS OF USING MICHAEL COHEN AS A 'POLITICAL PROP' TO TAKE DOWN TRUMP

The revelation of Cohen’s lawyer allegedly asking for a pardon comes in the wake of Cohen’s testimony where he said that he never asked for a pardon from Trump.

“I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from Mr. Trump,” Cohen said last week. As the Journal notes, there is no evidence that Cohen personally asked for a pardon or that he was aware of the approaches made by his lawyer.

“Mr. Cohen stands by his testimony before the House Oversight Committee,” a spokeswoman for Cohen told the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giuliani, meanwhile, said that his default response regarding presidential pardons is that “The president is not going to consider any pardons at this time and nobody should think that he is,” though adds that “Whatever happens in the future, that is his prerogative.”