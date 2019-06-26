Melissa Francis says Ocasio-Cortez should ask herself, 'How does taking away furniture help children?'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., should consider who really gets hurt when she praises a workers' strike at a company supplying beds to border facilities, according to Melissa Francis.

The company, Wayfair, must consider its bottom line and not politics to continue operating responsibly, Fox Business host Francis told Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I mean, it's idiotic," she said.

"Wayfair is a public company first of all -- they are losing money. Their CEO doesn't get to make decisions like that, he has a legal fiduciary responsibility to do best with the shareholders' money, it is not his money. He can't make decisions based on his own politics or his own definition of morality. He has to try to make money for his shareholders.

AOC CRITICIZED FOR PROMOTING WORKER STRIKE AT COMPANY SELLING BEDS TO BORDER FACILITIES

"How does taking away furniture help children?... It doesn't."

The "After The Bell" host claimed Congress is to blame for the border crisis.

"Our lawmakers have massively failed us," she said.

"This is a huge problem that is enormous because it has festered for so long. There is no easy way to solve it."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, both Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., offered their support for Wayfair workers as the CEO refused to halt production.

Whereas Ocasio-Cortez saw a means of standing in solidarity with migrants, others suggested the strike was counterproductive in that it halted operations at a company that helped improve the border conditions she has so often decried.

"Her logic is cold, callous, calculated and cruel," writer David Marcus said in a Federalist article.

"Rather than compromise in the slightest with the Trump administration, AOC would see children harmed so that Trump gets a black eye and the crisis gets worse," he said.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.