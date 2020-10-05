Melania Trump gives update as she battles coronavirus: 'Feeling good & will continue to rest at home'

First lady Melania Trump on Monday said she is “feeling good” and is continuing to rest after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support!” The first lady tweeted Monday. “I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home.”

MEADOWS 'OPTIMISTIC' TRUMP COULD RETURN TO WHITE HOUSE MONDAY AFTERNOON

"Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus,” the first lady tweeted.

The comments come as the first lady has been fighting COVID-19 from the White House, while President Trump has been receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Both the president and the first lady announced they tested positive for the novel coronavirus early Friday, just before 1 a.m.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the administration is “optimistic” President Trump will be able to return to the White House on Monday after spending several days at Walter Reed being treated for coronavirus, saying Trump's health improved overnight and the president is ready to get back “to a normal working schedule.”

“Spoke to the president this morning,” Meadows said. “He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule.” He added that the president “will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress."

Meadows added, “We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today, with his medical professionals making that determination later today."

CHRIS CHRISTIE CHECKS INTO HOSPITAL AFTER POSITIVE COVID DIAGNOSIS

Meadows, during an interview on "Fox & Friends," said the White House would know about the president's potential release by "the earliest" Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, as White House staff awaits the president's return, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday that the White House would not be releasing the names or the exact number of staffers who have become infected with the novel coronavirus – backtracking on a previous comment by another spokeswoman.

McEnany said due to privacy concerns the White House would not release the number of employees who have COVID-19 despite previous assurances by Alyssa Farah – the White House director of strategic communications – that the numbers possibly would come out.

“There are privacy concerns,” McEnany said. “We take seriously safeguarding the information of personnel here in the White House.”