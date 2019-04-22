Melania Trump spokesperson says ‘weight lifted’ from first family after Mueller report release

As President Trump and the first lady prepare to welcome thousands of children and their families to annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Melania Trump’s spokesperson opened up about some of what people can expect this year.

Stephanie Grisham told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning the first lady planned every detail of Monday’s spring event – from the color of the eggs to the activities offered.

“New activities that we are really excited for that go in line with her 'Be Best' campaign,” Grisham said. “‘Be Best’ hopscotch for the kids. ‘Be Best’ musical eggs that will be really fun… It’s going to be a great day.”

Grisham said the president and first lady will be part of the traditional egg roll as well as be part of an activity coloring cards with children that will be sent to troops overseas.

“There’s a ton of stuff to do. It’s going to be a great day,” she said.

When asked how the end of the Russia investigation felt as they were planning the final details of Monday’s Easter Egg Roll, Grisham said a weight was lifted off the administration.

"It was all very ridiculous, it's great, we were down at Mar-a-Lago with the president and fast lady. Good mood and spirit.”

The White House will host the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday – a tradition that dates back to 1878 under the administration of President Rutherford B. Hayes.