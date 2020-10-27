Melania Trump tears directly into Joe Biden as a 'socialist'

First lady Melania Trump tore into Joe Biden’s “socialist agenda” in her first solo campaign appearance of the year on Tuesday and even slammed Democrats for a “sham” impeachment.

“Joe Biden attacked Trump’s decision to close travel from China. He called it 'xenophobic hysteria.' Now he suggests that he could have done a better job,” the first lady told a crowd of supporters in Atglen, Pa.

“Well, the American people can look at Joe Biden’s 36 years in Congress and eight years in the V.P. and determine if he will be able to finally get something done for the American people,” Trump continued.

The first lady's speech was similar to her husband’s campaign appearances, unlike her usual toned-down public appearances. The campaign event was moderated by former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

“Joe Biden’s policy and socialist agenda will destroy America and what we've built in the last four years,” Trump asserted.

The first lady slammed Democrats for putting their “own agenda” ahead of the country’s well-being, by focusing on Trump’s impeachment as coronavirus was beginning to seep into the nation.

“Let us also not forget what the Dems chose to focus on when the pandemic entered our country. The Dems were wasting American taxpayer dollars in a sham impeachment. They cared more about removing our elected president,” Trump said.

The first lady also addressed her husband’s frequent Twitter attacks, saying she doesn’t always agree with what he says.

“For the first time in history, the citizens of this country hear directly from their president through social media,” Trump said.

“I do not always agree with the way he says things,” she said as the crowd laughed. “But it is important to hear that he speaks directly to the people he serves.”

She complained of the media’s hyper-focus on “idle gossip and palace intrigue.”

“When he decided to run for president as a Republican, the media created a different picture of my husband — one I didn’t recognize — and treated all his supporters with equal disdain," she said. "The media has chosen to focus on stories of idle gossip and palace intrigue by editorializing real events and policies with their own bias and agendas," she said.

“What drives the news are the handpicked, angry, and often baseless claims from anonymous sources or angry ex-employees who are only trying to distract from the important work happening inside the White House,” she said.

The first lady’s former close friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff captured media attention last month when she released recordings of her conversations ahead of the publication of her tell-all book.

The book is filled with unflattering allegations against the first lady, including that she renovated a White House bathroom to avoid using the same facilities as former first lady Michelle Obama, that she complained about having to decorate the White House for Christmas and appeared to be dismissive of children being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border after their parents crossed illegally.

Trump said she’d rather the media focus on her Be Best initiative.

“For instance, my initiative, Be Best, has one main goal: helping children. Yet the media have chosen to take the attention away from children and focus on only the negative,” she said.

Pennsylvania is a must-win battleground state in the election. The Real Clear Politics average shows Trump trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden with 44.5% of the vote to the former vice president’s 49.6% of the vote.