Melania Trump continues Africa trip with stop in Malawi

First lady Melania Trump continued her trip across Africa on Wednesday with a stop in Malawi.

While in the country, Trump is scheduled to observe a local school's classes, meet teachers and give out textbooks, Frisbees and soccer balls. She was greeted at the airport by Malawi’s first lady, Gertrude Mutharika, and the pair are expected to spend time together over a tea and watch a traditional dance performance in the afternoon.

Dozens of children and singing women also greeted Trump while holding American and Malawian flags and flowers.

MELANIA TRUMP BEGINS FIRST SOLO INTERNATIONAL TRIP AS FIRST LADY

This is Trump’s first solo international trip – and first time in Africa. She’s already visited Ghana where she spent time with infants and children at a hospital.

She also toured the 17th century Cape Coast Castle, which was used as a holding area for slaves before they were sent across the Atlantic Ocean. She said the slave castle was a “very emotional” experience.

MELANIA TRUMP VISITS FORMER SLAVE FACILITY: ‘I WILL NEVER FORGET THE STORIES’

Trump’s Africa trip is expected to feature visits to hospitals, schools and shelters as part of her efforts to focus on the well-being of children. The first lady launched her advocacy initiative "Be Best" earlier this year.

Next up on her trip are visits to Kenya and Egypt. Trump joins other first ladies – Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama – who have traveled to Africa alone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.