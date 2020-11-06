Melania speaks out for the first time since Election Day, reflects on Be Best initiative

First lady Melania Trump posted her first message since Election Day on Friday, reflecting on her youth initiative that addresses cyberbullying as votes continue to pour in for the 2020 presidential election.

"#BeBest continues to shine a light on programs similar to the ones I learned about at [The Boston Medical Center] a year ago,” she tweeted Friday. “The hospital displayed the innovative solutions that can be achieved when medical professionals & the community work together for the greater good.”

The first lady launched her youth wellness campaign in 2018. It seeks to address three pillars in bettering children’s lives in the 21st century: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

Her reflection on her signature initiative is the first time she has posted on social media or spoken publicly, since she cast her vote Nov. 3.

The race for the presidency remains close, though Democratic candidate Joe Biden appears to be inching closer to the White House after making advances in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

President Trump made some headway in Arizona, though Biden is still leading by about 40,000 votes.

The president and his campaign vowed to pursue legal action, particularly in Pennsylvania, to address what the president has described as an attempt to “steal” the election away from him.

In a Thursday evening address, after Biden started to make major gains in states the president needs in order to reach 270 electoral votes, Trump claimed Democrats are "trying to rig an election."

Despite a lack of evidence of mass voter fraud, the president maintains that votes that have been counted after Election Day are “illegal.”

State officials have said that in-person ballots were counted first on Election Day and tended to lean heavily in favor of Trump. Mail-in ballots submitted before or by Nov. 3 are now being tallied. Mail-in ballots have favored Biden.

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

The tweet was flagged for misinformation by Twitter, along with a dozen others since Tuesday – a move the president took issue with in a separate tweet Friday.

“Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!”

The president has long felt he was mistreated by social media companies during his presidency, though it is unclear whether the first lady was alluding to social media in the past three days in her Friday tweet.