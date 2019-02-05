Meghan McCain calls Trump ‘pathetic’ over his reported dig at late father

Meghan McCain - the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain - called out at President Donald Trump shortly before his State of the Union speech Tuesday night over a dig he reportedly took at her father's book sales, posting on Twitter that his "obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling."

McCain’s comments were in response to reports that Trump took a shot at the former Republican senator who died in August after being diagnosed with brain cancer during a luncheon with television news anchors. In addition to criticizing Democrats, Trump reportedly said McCain’s final book - "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights and Other Appreciations" — had "bombed."

She told Trump that "the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you."

McCain's book was published in 2018 and is a New York Times bestseller. Meghan McCain hit back at Trump after his speech by encouraging his detractors to purchase her father's book to further annoy him.

"If any of the president's detractors would like to annoy him tonight may I offer a suggestion. Consider purchasing this two time #1 NYT bestseller," she tweeted.