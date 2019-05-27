Meghan McCain to Amy Klobuchar: Leave my father's legacy out of politics

Meghan McCain responded to Sen. Amy Klobuchar's claim the late Sen. John McCain "kept reciting to me names of dictators" during President Trump's inaugural address.

McCain took to Twitter Monday to criticize Klobuchar, D-Minn., a 2020 presidential candidate, for invoking her father's "legacy and memory" during a campaign event.

"On behalf of the entire McCain family, [Amy Klobuchar], please be respectful to all of us and leave my father's legacy and memory out of presidential politics," McCain, a co-host on "The View," wrote.

At a Saturday event in Iowa, Klobuchar claimed Sen. McCain, R-Ariz., "kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation."

"He understood it. He knew because he knew [Trump] more than any of us did," Klobuchar said in her speech, as The Hill reported.

Klobuchar called Trump's inauguration "dark" and claimed the "arch that we are on - this arch of justice - started the day after" the president formally took office, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Trump and the Arizona senator had a tense relationship, with then-candidate Trump claiming at a 2015 event that the Vietnam War veteran "was a war hero because he was captured."

After Trump held a joint news conference in 2018 with Russian President Vladimir Putin, McCain responded in a statement claiming "the damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate."

