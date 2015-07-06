Medal of Honor recipient Leslie H. Sabo Jr.

When the Army told Spc. Leslie H. Sabo Jr.'s widow about his death, they said he'd been a shot by a sniper while guarding an ammunition dump somewhere in Vietnam. The Army knows now that wasn’t true. He was killed during an act of heroism. Sabo's widow and brother will be at the White House on Wednesday to accept the Medal of Honor, the military's highest award for bravery, on Sabo's behalf for his actions on that fateful May day in 1970.