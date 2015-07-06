Medal of Honor recipient Leslie H. Sabo Jr.
When the Army told Spc. Leslie H. Sabo Jr.'s widow about his death, they said he'd been a shot by a sniper while guarding an ammunition dump somewhere in Vietnam. The Army knows now that wasn’t true. He was killed during an act of heroism. Sabo's widow and brother will be at the White House on Wednesday to accept the Medal of Honor, the military's highest award for bravery, on Sabo's behalf for his actions on that fateful May day in 1970.
Spc. Leslie H. Sabo Jr. is shown during his tour with Company B, 3rd Battalion, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division.
Leslie Sabo and his new bride, Rose Mary, leave their wedding in Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 1969. Sabo had to return to training the next day.
Leslie Sabo and his new wife, Rose Mary, pose with other family members at their wedding in Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 1969.
Leslie H. Sabo Jr., right, and his older brother, George.
Spc. Leslie H. Sabo Jr. and his new wife, Rose Mary, pose for the camera before he deployed to Vietnam with Company B, 3rd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division in November 1969.
Leslie H. Sabo Jr., top left, and his father, brother and nephews.
Spc. Leslie Sabo and his wife, Rose Mary, pose in front of the United Nations headquarters while on their honeymoon in New York in 1969.
Spc. Leslie H. Sabo Jr. is shown with an M-60 machine gun and ruck during his service with Company B, 3rd Battalion, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division.
Spc. Leslie H. Sabo Jr. in Vietnam, March 1970.
An undated photo of the Sabo family.
An undated newspaper article announces the Sabo family's arrival to the U.S.
